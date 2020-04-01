National News

Exempt Livestock Farmers From Lockdown, Institute Tells Government

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sports Minister Mourns Death Of Paralympian, Ndidi Nwosu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist,...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the...
Read more
Verity Awala

The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) says the livestock industry should be exempted from the current lockdown imposed by the government to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The NIAS President, Emeritus Professor Isreal Adu and the Registrar, Professor Eustace Iyayi, in Abuja said restriction will hamper the value of livestock.

They, therefore, urged that herdsmen/pastoralists should be allowed to graze their animals freely.

In a statement by the institute, it said: “We also call on the government to exempt operators in the livestock industry from the restriction in movement.

“The poultry industry for example with about 200 million birds and a total value of over N16 trillion cannot be allowed to collapse.

Read Also: COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

“Also related to it are the feed industry and hatcheries on which the poultry sub-sector depends. Personnel working in the livestock sector should, upon proper identification, be allowed movement across state borders and within the state,” it stated.

“The entire membership is awestruck with the way the coronavirus crept into the global community and the deadliness with which the COVID-19 pandemic has been ravaging the nations.

“We are particularly worried about the speed it has been spreading in our country Nigeria since the first index case was reported.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, the various state governments and other relevant agencies for the response and the mobilization of resources, both human and material to stem the tide so far,” the statement reads in part.

The institute said; “we have placed our members on standby nationwide to be called upon for voluntary services in time of need to save the livestock industry during a complete national lockdown and in states where these measures are currently being enforced.”

Previous articleI Have No Idea Of Kyari’s Whereasbouts: Lagos Health Commissioner
Next articleCOVID-19: FG To Test 1,500 Nigerians Daily – NCDC
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public gatherings in the state.The governor...
Read more

COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to commence the disbursement of N20,000...
Read more

NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 151.The agency broke...
Read more

COVID-19: Countries We Are Looking Up To For Assistance Are Also Facing Challenges: FG

National News Verity Awala - 0
The federal government says many of the countries it was looking up to, to help the country in the fight against coronavirus pandemic are...
Read more
- Advertisement -