Extend Your Personal Lockdown By Another One Month – Tonto Dikeh Tells Fans

Controversial Bollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has advised Nigerians to stay at home for another one month when the lockdown on the nation has been lifted.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, the screen diva pointed at how the rush to get back to normal life escalated the Spanish flu of 1918.

She said, For your own good….Extend your personal and family lockdown by another one month after May 4th…

The Spanish flu of 1918 lasted for 3 years in 3 waves.

The second wave wreaked the most havoc duo to rush to go back to normal life. Stay at home and observe…