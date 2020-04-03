EntertainmentUncategorized

Falz Asks Simi, Adekunle Gold ‘Personal Question’ On Instagram (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana better known as Falz, had an interesting live Instagram session on Thursday with his colleagues, Simi and Adekunle Gold.

Music entertainer, Falz

During the live video chat, the singer asked the couple to reveal the last time they were intimate but he didn’t get the response he wanted.

The couple clearly stated that it was none of his business.

Adekunle Gold urged his colleague to go in search of a wife before he eventually signed out, leaving his wife to continue talking to Falz.

Read Also: Bambam Releases Pregnancy Photos; Narrates Her Journey Into Motherhood

Watch the hilarious video below:

