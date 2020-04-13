General NewsTrending

Fani Kayode Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife Over Comment On Coronavirus In Africa

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has blasted Melinda Gates for saying she foresees dead bodies all over Africa over the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via a series of tweets, Fani Kayode emphatically rejected her comment and went on to state that she would be the one to see plenty of dead bodies in her street.

He wrote:

“I see dead bodies all over Africa”- Melinda Gates.

“Horrendous vision from a horrendous lady with a horrendous husband. We reject it and return it to sender! The agenda of satan for Africa shall not stand. Those that have dug a pit for us shall fall into that pit themselves.”

 

