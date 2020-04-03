Trending

Fani-Kayode: I Have Never Been Ashamed Of Being A Nigerian Until FG Beggged Elon Musk For Ventilator

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode says he has never been so ashamed of being a Nigerian until he heard that the federal government publicly begged American billionaire, Elon Musk for ventilator to fight coronavirus.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he queried why the president of a country with over 200 million people would be begging an individual for help.

READ: COVID-19: FG Begs US Billionaire For Ventilators On Twitter

He wrote:

“I have never been so ashamed of being a Nigerian than when I heard that our Govt. publicly begged @elonmusk for help to supply ventilators and other things to fight Covid 19. A country of 200 million people is begging a man like that for a handout? @MBuhari has killed Nigeria!”

