Fani-Kayode Laments Over Number Of Coronavirus Tests Carried Out By FG

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lamented over the number of coronavirus tests being conducted by the federal government of Nigeria.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire expressed that the country has conducted over 2000 tests.

Reacting to this development, Fani-Kayode took to his official Twitter handle to express that the number of Nigerians being tested is very small in proportion to the population of the country.

He expressed that when the real number of those infected is established, there would be panic in the society.

See his tweet below: