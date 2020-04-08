Fani-Kayode Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Outbreak At Accountant-General’s Office

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the fire incident at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja.

Recall that some rooms at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja popularly known as Treasure House caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Reacting to the incident, Fani-Kayode expressed that the fire at the AGF’s office seems suspicious, querying the reason for the fire outbreak.

He wrote:

The Accountant General’s office has been burnt? Sounds very suspicious to me. Is someone trying to cover up something? Time will tell