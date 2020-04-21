Fani Kayode Reacts As 150 People Mysteriously Die In Kano

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has reacted to report that 150 people have mysteriously died in Kano state.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle shortly after the news broke out, he queried what warranted such tragedy.

At the time of this report, it still remains u known what led to the tragedy.

However, the state government has vowed to launch an investigation into the matter.

He said: “150 people have died mysteriously in Kano in the last three days. What the hell is going on?”