Fani Kayode Reacts As 150 People Mysteriously Die In Kano

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has reacted to report that 150 people have mysteriously died in Kano state.
In a statement on his official Twitter handle shortly after the news broke out, he queried what warranted such tragedy.
At the time of this report, it still remains u known what led to the tragedy.
However, the state government has vowed to launch an investigation into the matter.
He said: “150 people have died mysteriously in Kano in the last three days. What the hell is going on?”
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 21, 2020