Fani-Kayode Reacts As Buhari Extends Lockdown

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the extension of lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Buhari had on Monday stated that the lockdown was to curtail the spread of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode urged Nigerians to help the weak and vulnerable in their community.

He wrote:

“Another 14 days? Fear not, be strong, hold the line, be of good courage, stand firm and trust the Lord!

“Help the weak, the vulnerable, the needy, those that are suffering and those that are in need and never forget that sooner or later this plague shall pass and we shall be free again.”