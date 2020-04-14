Trending

Fani-Kayode Reacts To Air Force ‘Accidental Bombs’ In Borno Village

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Fayemi Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG Terminates Cash Transfer Contracts In Four States

The minister for humanitarian affair, disaster management, and social development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has announced the termination of contracts...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Okowa Extends Stay-At-Home Order By Two Weeks

Delta state government has announced the extension of the stay at home order imposed on the state for a...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

I Will Remain In North East Until Boko Haram Is Defeated – Buratai

The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Buratai Tukur has vowed not to leave the forefront of battle against...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

European Union Gives Nigeria €50m

The European Union has made a whopping donation of €50 million, which equates to 21 billion Naira in local...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the Air Force accidentally killing of children in Borno State.

Recall that it was reported that at least 17 people have been killed after a Fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force bombed Sakotoku village in Damboa local government area of Borno state.

Also Read: Children Killed As Air Force ‘Accidentally Bombs’ Borno Village

Reacting to the news, Fani-Kayode described the incident as outrageous and unacceptable.

The PDP chieftain called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the war crime and bring everyone involved to justice.

See his tweet below:

Previous articleLockdown: IGP Deploys Special Squads To Tackle Crime In Lagos, Ogun
Next articleShehu Sani Calls For Decentralisation Of Virus Test In Nigeria
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

6 Types Of Poker Players And How To Win Against Them

Metro News Victor - 0
When you’re playing poker for fun on a poker site, you might not need to pay too much attention to the type of opponents...
Read more

President Buhari Lauds EU’s N21bn Donation

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the European Union's 21 billion Naira donation to Nigeria as support towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.Read Also: Fani...
Read more

Shehu Sani Calls For Decentralisation Of Virus Test In Nigeria

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called for the decentralisation of the test for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.The former lawmaker from...
Read more

Buhari Has Unleashed Hunger Games In Southwest: Omokri Reacts To Lockdown Extension

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 1
Reno Omokri has described the extension of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT by President Muhammadu Buhari as an extension of hunger games in...
Read more
- Advertisement -