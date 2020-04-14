Fani-Kayode Reacts To Air Force ‘Accidental Bombs’ In Borno Village

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the Air Force accidentally killing of children in Borno State.

Recall that it was reported that at least 17 people have been killed after a Fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force bombed Sakotoku village in Damboa local government area of Borno state.

Reacting to the news, Fani-Kayode described the incident as outrageous and unacceptable.

The PDP chieftain called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the war crime and bring everyone involved to justice.

See his tweet below: