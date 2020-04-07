Trending

Fani Kayode Reacts To Arrest, Prosecution Of Funke Akindele

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos PDP Organises Emergency Food Relief Initiative (Photos)

The Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has announced that it is setting up an emergency food relief...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has reacted to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of actress Funke Akindele for organizing a party amid lockdown by describing the act as overbearing and unnecessary.

Read AlsoCOVID-19: Jaywon Mocks Lagos Govt For Arresting Funke Akindele

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said a warning should have been handed to her especially after expressing her remorse publicly.

He wrote:

The prosecution & conviction of Funke Akindele was overbearing & unnecessary. A warning would have been enough. This is especially so after she publicly expressed remorse. The court was crowded. Why don’t they prosecute those that were there as well, including the Magistrate?

Previous articleThose Who Called Out Funke Akindele Should Do Same To Oppressors In Govt: AY Makun
Next articleCOVID-19: Otedola Calls Out Those Yet To Redeem Their Pledges
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: Kwara Governor Flags Off N25k Cash Distribution To Residents (Photos)

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
As a cushion against the effect of the lockdown being caused by the novel coronavirus, Governor Abdulrazak of Kwara state has begun the disbursement...
Read more

Daddy Freeze Slams Pastor Oyakhilome Over Comments On 5G Network

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
OAP Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome over his recent comment of the federal government...
Read more

COVID-19: Otedola Calls Out Those Yet To Redeem Their Pledges

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has called out those who are yet to fulfil their pledges to the COVID-19 relief fund.Recall that after Nigeria confirmed...
Read more

Access Bank Innovates To Give Customers More Access To Funds In Covid Times

Metro News Victor - 0
Nigeria’s leading retail financial services institution, Access bank plc has introduced a Dual Transaction Service (DTS) - an enhanced debit card service that provides...
Read more
- Advertisement -