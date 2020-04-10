Fani Kayode Slams Buhari Over Presidential Pardon To Ambrose Ali

Fani Kayode on Friday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the presidential pardon granted to Ambrose Ali, a former governor of old Bendel State.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he queried why Buhari pardoned Ali for a crime he never committed in the first instance after sending him to 100 years during his lifetime.

Read Also: Fani Kayode Slams Presidency For Saying Soyinka Is A Mere Writer

“You jail a man for 100 years for no just cause and he dies in prison. 37 years later you pardon him for a crime he never committed? You will answer to God for the blood of Ambrose Alli & all the other great men you sent to an untimely death when you were military Head of State!”