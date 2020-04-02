Fani Kayode Slams Presidency For Saying Soyinka Is A Mere Writer

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has berated the presidency following its description of professor Wole Soyinka as a mere fiction writer following his criticism of the presidency’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former minister described the literature icon as one whose shoes the presidency is not worthy to lick.

He wrote:

“When he supported you in 2015 you hailed & praised him. Now that he has criticised you publicly about your handling of the COVID-19 pandemic you call him a “mere fiction writer” that “no-one should listen to”. That is a Nobel Laureate: a man whose shoes you are not fit to lick.”