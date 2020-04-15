Entertainment

Fans Bombard Frodd With Questions About His Relationship With Esther, Venita

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd got bombarded with questions about his love life and relationship with co-reality stars on his Instagram page.

Frodd
Frodd

The BBNaija Star asked his fans to send in things they would like to know about him and most of the questions were about his former love interests while he was in still in the house.

Frodd, however, denied having any intimate relationship with his teammates, Venita and Esther during the lengthy session as he stated that he is single and hustling.

Read Also: Wizkid’s Third Babymama, Jada Pollock Reveals How They Met

See screenshots of the session below:

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

Screenshot of the QnA session on IG
Screenshot of the QnA session on IG

