Father, Mother, 11 Children Down With Coronavirus

A Spanish family of father, mother and eleven children have all contracted Coronavirus.

DailyMail UK reports that the Cebrian Gervas family from Valladolid in north-west Spain have all been forced to go under strict isolation in their home after every single one of them was diagnosed with the virus.

Mother, Irene Gervas was the first family to test positive for COVID-19, before her husband, Jose Maria Cebrian and their eleven children, Carmen (15), Fernando (14), Luiz (12), Juan Pablo (11), twins Miguel and Manuel (10), Alvaro (8), Irene (5), Alicia (4), Helena (3), and Jose Maria (1) were all diagnosed with the disease.

Father Jose Maria Cebrian told local media: “The children fell one by one. Some of them got over it better and some of them a bit worse. As the virus takes five or six days to show up when you feel bad you start to recall and then you think ‘ok!”

“In our case, they (the children) are sick one day, they have a headache, they vomit and after vomiting, they feel better. The day after they don’t even remember.”

The family has been self-isolating after testing positive on March 14, as they pose danger to members of society.

Cebrian added: “The doctor told us that we will have to stay at least two more weeks on an absolute lockdown because of the viral load that we have. If we go out and take it out we could start a source in Valladolid.

He said their son is only allowed to go out to the pharmacy so long as he wears a face mask and gloves.

Cebrian also said: “He is the only one who goes out a bit. I take out the rubbish and he is the messenger. When we get our groceries delivered they leave it in the garage and my son goes down to pick it up.”

He noted that they are keeping their children entertained using technical devices like laptops and mobile phones and are homeschooling them from Monday to Friday.

Jose Maria said: “It is important they do not have the feeling that this is chaos, so they have classes from Monday to Friday.”