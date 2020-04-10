Fathia Williams Celebrates Peju Ogunmola On Her Birthday

Popular Yoruba actress, Fathia Williams took to her Instagram page to celebrate her colleague, Peju Ogunmola as she turned a year older on Friday.

Williams shared a beautiful photo of Ogunmola with a birthday message which reads;

“Happy Birthday My Role Model And My Day 1 Crush Sister mi sebi you know how much I love you. Thank you so much for all the sweet words of encouragement.

“God bless you and yours forever @official_pejuogunmola.

“May you receive countless blessings of prosperity and excellence as you celebrate this special day in your life ma’am.

Enjoy your day and stay safe Ma.”

Read Also: I Need Someone To Love -Alex Ekubo Writes As He Turns 34

See the full post below: