Fayemi Extends Lockdown In Ekiti By Six Days

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has extended the current lockdown in the state for six days till Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The governor expressed that the lockdown will be relaxed from Monday, May 4 and allows for limited activities for three days in the week which are, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays till further notice.

The Governor stated that there shall now be a 6pm–6am curfew daily until further notice and that no movement of vehicular or human traffic whatsoever will be allowed except for verified medical emergencies.

Giving a reason for this new development, the Governor expressed that business activities will resume for only 3 days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) from the hours of 7am–4 pm only, to allow the self-employed earn some income to feed their families and not totally wait for government palliatives.