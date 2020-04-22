Fayemi Orders Release Of 30 Inmates In Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the release of 30 prisoners in the Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre as efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria intensifies.

This was done in accordance as part of the Federal Government’s process to protect inmates from contracting COVID-19 across the country.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, made this disclosure in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

Fapohunda revealed that applications for clemency on 45 inmates were received by the council.

He however, noted that the 30 inmates considered fell within the category of inmates stated in the public notice earlier published by the Ministry of Justice.

Fapohunda said that Governor Fayemi has also directed that the released individuals should immediately be listed as vulnerable persons.