Fayose Takes Coronavirus Test, Reveals Result

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has stated that he took his coronavirus test on Tuesday, because of his perceived exposure in the last two weeks.

However, he revealed that the test result came out negative.

Read AlsoI Have No Intention Of Joining Coronavirus Infected APC: Fayose

He made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote:

I took a COVID-19 test yesterday because of my perceived exposure in the last 2 weeks, I just got the result which is NEGATIVE.
Notwithstanding, I will remain indoor like other Nigerians and I encourage more people to go for the test & remain at home in line with govt directive.

