Federal Government Declares Friday Public Holiday

To mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration, the Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2020, as a public holiday.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in a statement by signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Georgina Ehuriah.

In the statement, Aregbesola commended Nigerian workers “for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support at stemming the spread of COVID-19”.

May 1 is a celebration of labourers and the working class and is promoted by the International Labour Movement around the world.