Femi Otedola Celebrates Mom At 88

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola is today celebrating his mum.

His mum Lady Doja turns a year older today, she turns 88 and Femi has since taken to his IG page to celebrate her.

Sharing a photo of her, the father of 4 and dad to popular Nigerian DJ, DJ Cuppy wrote;

”Happy 88th Birthday to my Sweet Mother ❤️ We love you Lady Doja …F.Ote💲”

The billionaire businessman recently made news when it was announced that he had donated some money to see that coronavirus is curbed in the nation./