Femi Otedola Celebrates Mom At 88

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola is today celebrating his mum.

His mum Lady Doja turns a year older today, she turns 88 and Femi has since taken to his IG page to celebrate her.

Read Also: Femi Otedola, Wife Pay Daughter Surprise Visit On Movie Set (Video)

Sharing a photo of her, the father of 4 and dad to popular Nigerian DJ, DJ Cuppy wrote;

”Happy 88th Birthday to my Sweet Mother ❤️ We love you Lady Doja …F.Ote💲”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-hFN5DHC4P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The billionaire businessman recently made news when it was announced that he had donated some money to see that coronavirus is curbed in the nation./

 

