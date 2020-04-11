FFK Attacks Buhari Over Presidential Pardon To Enahoro

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has attacked President Muhamadu Buhari over the presidential pardon he granted late Anthony Enahoro.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode queried if Buhari is unaware that the late elder statesman was earlier granted a presidential pardon in 1966 by Gen Yakubu Gowon, asking Buhari if he has lost his mind and memory to forget such.

“You say you have given a pardon to Chief Anthony Enahoro forgetting that he was pardoned by Gen. Gowon in 1966 & appointed Min. of Information thereafter. What is wrong with you? Have you lost your mind & memory? Does ANYONE in your Govt. know any history or have any brains?”