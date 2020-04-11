Trending

FFK Attacks Buhari Over Presidential Pardon To Enahoro

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has attacked President Muhamadu Buhari over the presidential pardon he granted late Anthony Enahoro.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode queried if Buhari is unaware that the late elder statesman was earlier granted a presidential pardon in 1966 by Gen Yakubu Gowon, asking Buhari if he has lost his mind and memory to forget such.

Read AlsoFani Kayode Slams Buhari Over Presidential Pardon To Ambrose Ali

“You say you have given a pardon to Chief Anthony Enahoro forgetting that he was pardoned by Gen. Gowon in 1966 & appointed Min. of Information thereafter. What is wrong with you? Have you lost your mind & memory? Does ANYONE in your Govt. know any history or have any brains?”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Governor Obiano Orders Total Lockdown Of Anambra
Next articleCOVID-19: Ex-Kogi Guber Candidate, Akpoti Donates Ventilators To FMC
