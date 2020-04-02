National News

FG Apologises For Begging For Ventilators

By Eyitemi Majeed

FG Apologises For Begging For Ventilators

The federal government of Nigeria has described as regrettable the post wherein it begged for ventilators from American billionaire, Elon Musk on social media.

The post which has since been brought down has generated a lot of reactions from Nigeria since it was posted.

Read Also: Ganduje, Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

According to Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media and Communications, to the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, an official statement would soon be made public to the effect.

“The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down.” He noted that they “have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again. The error is highly regrettable.”

The ministry had twitted that “dear @elonmusk @Tesla federal government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #covid19 cases arising everyday in Nigeria.”

 

