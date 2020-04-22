FG Begins Manhunt For Lebanese Who Put Up Nigerian Woman For Sale

House of Representatives member, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has reacted to the reports of a Nigerian lady that was put up for sale by a Lebanese man.

The man, identified as Wael Jerro, who resides in Beirut, Lebanon, advertised the 30-year-old Nigerian woman, Busari Peace with a photo of her passport, on a Facebook group, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon.’

Jerro wrote in Arabic;

“Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: $1,000.”

An Instagram user, @thereneeabisaad, brought it to the attention of the Nigerian government, charging them to save the woman, who might have been trafficked to the country.

Taking to Twitter to give an update on the matter, Dabiri-Ewera wrote;

“Update on this . The Nigerian mission in Lebanon has since reported to the host authorities. A man hunt is on for the man and all out search for the young girl..Let’s keep her in our prayers”

