FG Calls For Massive Production Of Masks

The federal government has called on garment factories to mass-produce nose mask for the public as a preventive measure against the current pandemic ravaging nations.

This was made by the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the PTF, during Thursday’s edition of the daily media briefing by the task force.

“Let me also encourage all our garment factories and tailors all over the nation that this is the time to start producing locally, using our local fabrics, the Ankara and all other materials that we have because of advisories that as much as possible, we should wear our masks whenever we are outside our homes, that way, we’ll reduce the chances, in addition to other necessary things that you need to do, of infection or infecting others