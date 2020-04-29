FG Dispatches 110 Trucks Of Palliatives Foodstuff To Kano

Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says the federal government has dispatched 110 trucks of palliatives foodstuff to Kano State.

President Mummadu Buhari had on Monday ordered a total lockdown in Kano, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The foodstuff, including rice and grains, are to be distributed to the needy, vulnerable and people of concern in the state, the Minister said.

Umar Farouq, said also that the ministry delivered 10 trailer-loads of parboiled rice to the state government about two weeks ago.

She added also that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had also been directed to deliver 100 trucks of grains to five locations in the state for distribution to poor and vulnerable households on the instruction of the President.

The minister made this known in a statement on Wednesday, saying the grains in 100 trailers are now on their way to Kano.

“They comprise millet, sorghum and maize, which were released from silos holding the country’s strategic food reserve located across the country,” she said.

President Buhari had directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 metric tons of food for distribution to the less-privileged Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19 in the country.