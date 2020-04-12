National News

FG Explains Its Fight Against COVID-19

By Valerie Oke

The presidency has released a statement on its official Twitter handle highlighting two main approaches it is taking in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Read Also: Easter: Coronavirus Will Not Go On Break Or Avoid Mosques, Churches – Jimi Agbaje

According to the statement, the approach includes:

1. To protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here.

2. To preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

Statement below:

“In Nigeria, we are taking a two step approach. First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here, and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.” — President @MBuhari on Nigeria’s National Response to #COVID19

