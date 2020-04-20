FG Extends Closure Of Airports By Two Weeks

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Hadi Sirika
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

In a new development due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Federal Government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this known to newsmen on Monday.

He said, “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April, 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further 2 weeks. This subject to review as appropriate.”

