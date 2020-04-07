FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is responsible for the coronavirus death, the cleric has come out again to allege that the federal government of Nigeria locked down Lagos and Abuja to secretly install the new network.

He added that other states would soon be added to the list of the installations.

He said:

“5G is the reason the Federal Government has to lockdown Abuja and Lagos so the 5G could be installed. And there are other cities planned for and as I said before, what killed people in Wuhan, China is not the virus, it was the 5G. If you say it is not, tell us how you discovered yours,” he said in a TV interview.

Watch the video below: