FG Relief Rice Sent To Oyo Unfit For Consumption

The Oyo state government has described the 1,800 bags of rice it received from the federal government as palliative as unfit for consumption and hazardous to health of the state resident.

According to a statement by the executive assistant to the state government on Agric matter, Debo Akande, the rice received have been infected with weevils and as such would be returned.

Statement below:

“It was in the process of further inspection that we discovered that the rice had been infested with weevils”, said Debo Akande, the executive assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Agribusiness.

“On that basis, we formed a committee to re-inspect it so we can be sure of what we have received.

“We don’t want to create another problem while providing solution to another one. We have inspected it; we have done random selection and we have seen that similar things apply across the board.

“We have agreed to return them to the source. But if there are good ones with good quality that could be sent to us as replacement, we will be glad to receive them.”