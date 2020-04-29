FG Rescues Nigerian Lady Put Up For Sale By Lebanese

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has announced that the Nigerian lady put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro on Facebook, has been rescued.

Dabiri Erewa made this known via Twitter on Tuesday, April 28 as she wrote;

“Update on Nigerian girl put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro on Facebook. She has been rescued and safely with officials of the Nigerian Mission in Beirut. Thanks, @cbngov_akin1. for bringing the matter to our attention. More updates later”

This also comes after she had on Thursday, April 23 announced that Jerro has been arrested by the Lebanese government.

