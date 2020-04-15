Entertainment

‘FG Should Give Every Nigerian With BVN $100’ – Peter Okoye

By Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known now as Mr. P from the defunct boy group, PSquare, has charged the federal government on what to do to help Nigerians.

The singer, in a live Instagram session with actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, made this known.

Peter, however, is not the only celebrity that thinks the government needs to do this, as a host of others have charged the federal government.

According to Mr P, the government needs to send every Nigerian with a BVN the sum of $100 each.

Watch The Video Here:

Micheal Blackson

