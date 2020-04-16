LifestyleHealth and Food

FG Shuts Down Med Contour Over Failed Cosmetic Surgery

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.NCDC said the new cases...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 1

Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

‌Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigerian Governors Back...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.Buhari,...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, closed down Med Contour plastic surgery facility on Wednesday.

Med Contour
Med Contour

Information Nigeria recalls a Lagos socialite, Omohtee took to social media to call out the plastic surgeon running the facility, claiming she paid 1.4million naira for a waist reduction surgery which has left her battling for her life.

After receiving petitions against the surgeon, identified as Dr Anu Fella, the commission commenced an investigation and sealed the facility.

Read Also: Bayelsa Billionaire, Keniebi Okoko Dies During Liposuction Surgery

The plastic surgeon was accused of engaging in unprofessional, misleading and potentially injurious conducts.

A copy of a legal document
A copy of a legal document

Confirming the news, FCCPC released photos from their visit to the facility with a statement on Twitter which reads;

”In furtherance of an open investigation, on reasonable suspicion of illegal activities (S.18(1) FCCPA), FCCPC today sealed Med Contour in an abundance of caution & consumer safety pending further inquiry.“

See the tweet below:

Previous articleLockdown: Police Officer Mounts Bonnet Of A Speeding Car In Abuja (Video)
Next articleNigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lagos Free Healthcare Records 600 Childbirth Amid Lockdown

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
The free healthcare programme set up by the Lagos State government as medical palliative measures have so far taken delivery of 600 children.The State...
Read more

No Airline Crew Was Quarantined In UNILAG: Management

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has dismissed claims that the crew members of Air Peace Airlines that recently brought some Chinese...
Read more

National Lottery Trust Fund Hands Over New Isolation Centre In Daura To Katsina Govt

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
A fully-equipped Isolation Centre, built in Daura, has been handed over to the Katsina State Government by the National Lottery Trust Fund.The facility is...
Read more

NCDC Isssues Guidelines On Use Of Face Masks

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Nigeria center for disease control has issued guidelines to Nigerians with regards to the wearing of face mask as a preventive measure against...
Read more
- Advertisement -