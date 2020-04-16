FG Shuts Down Med Contour Over Failed Cosmetic Surgery

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, closed down Med Contour plastic surgery facility on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria recalls a Lagos socialite, Omohtee took to social media to call out the plastic surgeon running the facility, claiming she paid 1.4million naira for a waist reduction surgery which has left her battling for her life.

After receiving petitions against the surgeon, identified as Dr Anu Fella, the commission commenced an investigation and sealed the facility.

Read Also: Bayelsa Billionaire, Keniebi Okoko Dies During Liposuction Surgery

The plastic surgeon was accused of engaging in unprofessional, misleading and potentially injurious conducts.

Confirming the news, FCCPC released photos from their visit to the facility with a statement on Twitter which reads;

”In furtherance of an open investigation, on reasonable suspicion of illegal activities (S.18(1) FCCPA), FCCPC today sealed Med Contour in an abundance of caution & consumer safety pending further inquiry.“

See the tweet below: