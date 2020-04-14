National News

FG Terminates Cash Transfer Contracts In Four States

By Valerie Oke

The minister for humanitarian affair, disaster management, and social development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has announced the termination of contracts for cash transfers in four states in the country.

According to the minister, the states are Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Zamfara.

The termination was borne out of the delay on the part of the contractors handling the project.

“The termination is with the procurement process launched using World Bank procurement guidelines to ensure that payments commence in the affected states on or before April 28, 2020,” the statement signed by Salisu Dambatta, the minister’s spokesperson.

“The failure of any payment service providers to meet their contractual agreement is unacceptable. The Federal Government through the Ministry cannot allow contractors to derail the immediate Conditional cash transfers to the poor and the vulnerable.

