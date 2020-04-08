Fire Guts Accountant-General’s Office In Abuja (Photos)

Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is currently on fire in Abuja.

While the cause of the inferno remains unknown, eyewitness accounts say the fire emanated from the third floor before spreading to other floors in the building.

Firefighters and emergency services have since been drafted to the scene.

However, despite their presence, valuables have been going into flames as they said there is little they can do as they didn’t come with equipment that can take them to the top floor where the fire is concentrated.