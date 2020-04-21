Fire Razes CBN Office In Jos

The central bank of Nigeria(CBN) office in Jos, Plateau state was on Tuesday razed by a terrible inferno.

According to a statement by the apex bank’s director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, the source of the fire was traced to an air conditioner installed in the inverter room in the building.

“At about 9.15 a.m., today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, the fire alarm in our Jos Branch was triggered and in line with the Bank’s fire drill and protocol, the skeletal staff on essential duty were promptly evacuated from the building to the muster point.

“Our Branch Controller quickly called the Fire Service at about 9.19 a.m. However, before the arrival of men of the fire service, the Bank’s security unit, relying on information from the Fire Alarm Dashboard, traced the fire to an air conditioner installed in the inverter room on the second floor of the building. They swiftly put out the fire with extinguishers and hydrants installed in the building.

“The affected room has since been cordoned off for further investigation, while normal work has resumed at the branch.

“We hereby assure the general public that the minor fire has been effectively put out and no damage was done to any records of the Bank.”