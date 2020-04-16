Five-Year-Old Dies, Properties Destroyed In Bauchi Market Fire

Tragedy struck at the popular Muda Lawal market in Bauchi state as a 5-year-old boy was consumed in a wild inferno which broke out at the popular market on Thursday.

The chairman of the market, Baba Magaji while giving an account of how the fire stated said, the fire started from a truck which was parked within the market premises.

“The fire started from a truck carrying mattresses that parked in the market since yesterday. Most of the eyewitnesses said that there a Keke Napep that parked closed to the truck, started the fire as a result of an electric spark”

“We recorded huge losses in the fire outbreak. A five-year-old boy, who was sleeping in one of the shops in the market during the fire incident, died.

“So far, 17 shops, 8 cars, 11 motorcycles, and 1 Keke Napep were burnt in the inferno.

“Some of the youths threw stones at the vehicle of the fire service because they were angry they arrived late at the scene of incident. It took the intervention of the security agents to calm the situation.”.