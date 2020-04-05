Sports

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Babymama

By Temitope Alabi

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Babymama

Temitope Alabi

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna ‘ Yaya’ Mayweather has been arrested.

According to reports, the 19-year-old is in police custody after she allegedly stabbed another lady over rapper, NBA Youngboy.

TMZ, reports that Iyannawas arrested for felony aggravated assault and taken to Harris County Jail in Houston in the early hours of Saturday morning ( April 4).

Read Also: Floyd Mayweather Shows Interest In Buying Newcastle United

Iyanan is said to have been involved in a physical confrontation with another woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, at the rapper’s home after arriving and finding the pair together.

The two are reportedly dating the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

Iyanna reportedly asked Jacobs to leave and that she was engaged to YoungBoy when she found them together.

Things got heated as they soon began to fight in the kitchen with Iyanna allegedly charging at Jacobs with two knives and stabbing her.

Gossip of the City also claims that Jacobs, who is one YoungBoy’s babymamas is in critical condition after being stabbed.

Iyanna Mayweather allegedly claims that she was incited into defending herself when Jacobs pulled her hair and ran into the kitchen.

She has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $30,000.

