Focus Conditional Cash Transfer On Lagos, Ogun – Omokri Tells Buhari

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has accused president Muhammad Buhari of nepotism for focusing his conditional cash transfer on the north instead of Lagos and Ogun where he pronounced the total lockdown.

Omokri made this known via a tweet he sent out on Tuesday, 14th April.

“General @MBuhari extended the #CoronaVirus lockdown in Lagos and Ogun. Does it not make sense that is where he should focus his conditional transfer? Instead, he is focusing on the North. Even in such a life-threatening thing, he can’t hide his nepotism.”

#BuhariVirus

