Foluke Daramola Receives Financial Support To Assist Ailing Nollywood Actor Ogunmajek

Ailing veteran Nollywood actor, Alhaji Ogunmajek has reportedly received help.

According to Yoruba actress, Foluke Daramola Salako who sought support for him via her foundation, the ailing actor is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital as she shares details of donors.

She wrote:

“PARA AFRICA FOUNDATION APPRECIATION ALERT!

”Alhaji Ogunmajek SOS health issues have been receiving the tremendous supports of humane and kind-hearted Nigerians from all walks of life, since our foundation came out to seek financial supports to help him come out of the life-threatening condition.

”On behalf of our foundation, TAMPAN, family members and our social fans around the world, we want to appreciate all those, who have swiftly responded in cash and kind to support Alhaji Ogunmajek.

”Right now, the funds to continue to attend to his health needs are building up and growing and he is already in the hospital, receiving and responding to adequate and proper treatments.

”Attached with this ‘Thank you!’ message are the names of some of the major financial donors we can confirm the receipts of their supports to the Alhaji Ogunmajek SOS mission so far.

”For many who have also sent their donations under the anonymous gesture, we appreciate you immensely and say ‘Thank you’ for helping to save the soul of one of the veterans in our industry as usual.

”However, while our foundation is still counting on more kind-hearted Nigerians to help Alhaji Ogunmajek come out of his health predicament, we are still counting on more supports from all and sundry to completely see him through.

“Thank you very much for all the money you have sent so far to support him live well again.”