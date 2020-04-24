Formal Education Is Not A Must To Success – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised parents on how to properly train their children to ensure they come out successful.

The media personality took to Twitter on Thursday, stating that she doesn’t feel that formal education is a yardstick to success, but it incorporates other forms of education.

Makinwa tweeted;

“Letting your kids follow their passion but with strict guidance is key, I don’t necessarily think education by book/classroom a must to success, but education of the mind, exposure, opportunities, going to school is great, it teaches you discipline but schooling your mind is key.”

