Former Governor Of Borno State, Muhammed Goni, Is Dead

The first democratically elected governor of Borno state, Muhammed Goni has passed away on Wednesday, the state government has announced.

He was said to have passed on after a brief illness.

The former governor who was in his 80s at the time of his death was said to have died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr Goni was elected governor of Borno in 1979. He governed the state until 1983 when he lost his second term bid.

Considered by many as one of the best governors of the state, Mr Goni continued to enjoy the respect and admiration of the people for his past glory.