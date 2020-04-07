Metro News

Former Lagos Guber Aspirant Arrested For Attending Funke Akindele’s Party

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained the former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, for allegedly contravening lockdown order declared by the State Government to curtail coronavirus spread.

According to Guardian NG, Gbadamosi was detained after being spotted in a viral video attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello for her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello, held in Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state.

Following the arrest of Funke Akindele, Gbadamosi had apologized for attending the house party, violating the Lagos State Government’s order, which barred a public gathering of more 20 people.

The actress hosted the in-house party at her residence in Amen Estate in Lagos on Saturday, April 4, to mark the birthday of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, known as JJC Skillz.

Meanwhile, Naira Marley who also attended the party has been arrested and will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

