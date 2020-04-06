Former Lagos Guber Aspirant, Gbadamosi Tenders Apology For Attending Funke Akindele’s House Party

Former Lagos Governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi has tendered an apology for attending the house party organized by the Nollywood star Funke Akindele for her husband, JJC Skillz.

The party violated the Lagos State Government’s order, which barred a public gathering of more than 20 people.

The in-house party was held at the actress’ residence at Amen Estate in Lagos on Saturday.

Funke hosted the party in honour of her husband who turned a year older.

Celebrities such as Naira Marley attended the party.

Gbadamosi, a Real Estate Tycoon and the chairman of Amen Estates in Ibeju-Lekki was amongst those who attended the party and ha snow apologized for this.

