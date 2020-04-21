Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly Commits Suicide

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly has taken her own life.

According to reports, Ashely, before her death, battled with substance and alcohol abuse.

Her twin siblings, brother Billy, and sister Christy told TMZ that she took her own life on Wednesday at her home in Austin, Texas and left a suicide note.

According to TMZ, Mattingly’s body was discovered by police three days later after a friend called Austin Police Department on Friday due to Ashley not having been heard from in several days.

According to her family, the deceased lived in Austin for the past two years and was struggling with alcohol with substance abuse before her death.

‘I love you and will miss you everyday,’ Christy Mattingly Deweese wrote on Facebook on Sunday. ‘Fly high sister, I know you are the most gorgeous angel in heaven!’

Mattingly was best known for being named Playboy’s Miss March in 2011.