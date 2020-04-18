Former President Obasanjo Mourns Abba Kyari

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that all hands must be on deck for the country to defeat the deadly Coronavirus.

He made the call in a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Also Read: Don’t Come To Abba Kyari‘s Burial Ceremony, Presidency Warns Nigerians

In the letter by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo expressed sadness over the death of the late CoS.

He wrote: “I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and a healthy economy.

“God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah receive his soul.”