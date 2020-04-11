Four Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Abuja

The federal capital territory has recorded another victory in the fight against coronavirus as four new patients have been discharged after intensive treatment.

This was made known in a statement on the official Twitter handle of FCT where it was made known that a total of 11 patients have now been discharged.

“The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30 am, April 11th, 2020.

“The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread of the virus in the territory.”

