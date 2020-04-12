LifestyleHealth and Food

Four LASUTH Nurses In Isolation After Death Of Covid-19 Patient

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

No fewer than three nurses of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has been placed in isolation following the death of a coronavirus patient at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House).

This was made known by Tokunboh Fabamwo, the chief medical director of LASUTH.

He said:

“All the doctors took precautions when attending to the patient. When the woman was about to die and was gasping for breath, the nurses rushed to her and tried to do pulmonary resuscitation on her,” Fabamwo.

Read Also: Delta State Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

“They moved more closely to her. Though they were protected, we felt that because of that closeness, we should isolate them so that they won’t go home and be a risk to their families.”

The patient’s corpse had been evacuated with the usual protocol, and her husband’s blood sample had been taken for COVID-19 test.

The hospital would enhance its triage protocol far from the emergency centre, by erecting a tent to screen for temperatures of visitors and patients during visit to the health facility.

