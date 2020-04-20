FRSC Begins Production, Distribution Of Customized Face Masks To Staff

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has begun the production and distribution of customised face masks for its personnel across the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the development was in response to the recommendation by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to procure and distribute locally made face masks to their staff as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

He said the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, in view of the recommendation, directed the tailoring unit of the Corps to begin immediate and speedy production of face.