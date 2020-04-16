Trending

FRSC Sanctions Officers In Viral Video

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The police while trying to stop the lady
The police while trying to stop the lady

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered the immediate sanction and withdrawal of the patrol team that was caught on camera assaulting a lady while enforcing the lockdown in Abuja.

This was made known in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the agency.

FRSC INITIATES IMMEDIATE SANCTIONS ON PATROL TEAM INVOLVED IN THE TRENDING VIDEO WITH A MOTORIST DURING ENFORCEMENT OF STAY AT HOME ORDER

The attention of the Corps has been adequately drawn to a video currently dominating the social media sphere about a motorist who had an encounter with FRSC Personnel in the course of carrying out the ongoing enforcement of Presidential/National directive on ‘ Stay At Home’.

READ ALSO: Lockdown: Police Officer Mounts Bonnet Of A Speeding Car In Abuja (Video)

After a careful study and analysis of the video and what transpired in it, the Corps wishes to inform the public that the following proactive measures have been taken;

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the entire FRSC Team involved in the unprofessional and uncivil act.

The action of the Officers involved in that episode is completely contrary to the Core Values and Operational Ethics of the Corps and the Corps frowns at it.

The Corps Marshal has directed that the entire team be queried and sanctioned in accordance with FRSC relevant regulations on discipline.

The public is therefore called to remain calm & comply with all directives on stay at home & social distance & ensure that they cooperate with security operatives detailed to enforce the Presidential Orders

Signed

Bisi Kazeem fsi
Corps Commander
Public Education Officer FRSC

